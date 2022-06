Yan majalisar Amurka sun yi mun kama-karya - Trump

(FILES) In this file photo former US President Donald Trump points at the end of a rally to support Republican Senate candidates at Valdosta Regional Airport in Valdosta, Georgia on December 5, 2020. Donald Trump plans to return to social media soon, using "his own platform" after being banned from Twitter and other outlets, a former advisor said on March 21, 2021. "I do think that we're going to see president Trump returning to social media in probably about two or three months," Jason Miller told Fox News. "It's going to completely redefine the game, and everybody is going to be waiting and watching to see what exactly president Trump does, but it will be his own platform," said Miller, who held senior posts in both of Trump's presidential campaigns.

AFP - ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS