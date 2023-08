HRW៖ នៅកម្ពុជា រដ្ឋាភិបាលថ្មីនៅតែបន្តបង្ក្រាបសំឡេងរិះគន់នៅក្នុងប្រព័ន្ធផ្សព្វផ្សាយ

This combination photo shows Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen and his son Hun Manet during election campaign rallies in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, July 1, 2023 and July 21, 2023 respectively. Polls opened in a one-sided election in Cambodia on Sunday July 23 that is certain to prolong the ruling party's dominance of politics, clearing the path for a historic leadership transition and the end of the reign of one of the world's longest-serving premiers. The contest is effectively a one-horse race, with Prime Minister Hun Sen's Cambodian People's Party (CPP), a political behemoth with a vast war chest, facing no viable opponent after a ruthless, years-long crackdown on its rivals. REUTERS/Cindy Liu TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

REUTERS - CINDY LIU