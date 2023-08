ក្រោយMetaមិនព្យួរគណនីលោកហ៊ុនសែន កម្ពុជាបន្តហាមឃាត់ក្រុមប្រឹក្សាមេតាទាំង២២នាក់

This photo illustration shows a post on Facebook by Cambodian government official Duong Dara, which includes an image of the official Facebook page of Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen before he deleted his account, in Phnom Penh on June 30, 2023. Prime Minister Hun Sen said on June 30 he could block access to Facebook in Cambodia, after the company said it would remove a video in which he threatened to beat up political opponents.

AFP - TANG CHHIN SOTHY