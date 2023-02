An Iranian domestically built drone is displayed during the annual rally commemorating Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution, with Azadi (Freedom) monument tower seen at background, in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. Iran on Saturday celebrated the 44th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution amid nationwide anti-government protests and heightened tensions with the West. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

AP - Vahid Salemi