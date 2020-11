An Armenian serviceman of the self-defense army of Nagorno-Karabakh launch artillery toward Azeri forces in the town of Martakert in Nagorno-Karabakh region, which is controlled by separatist Armenians, April 3, 2016. REUTERS/Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

REUTERS/Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure