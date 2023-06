Carlos Ramos, president of Bolivia's state-owned company Yacimientos de Litio Bolivianos (YLB), standing right, and Carlos Alberto Roca, legal representative of Uranium One Group, a subsidiary of Russia's Rosatom, hold up agreements they signed for the industrialization of lithium, at the government palace in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

AP - Juan Karita