In this image taken from video, Pavin Chachavalpongpun, administrator of the Facebook group “Royalist Marketplace,” is shown delivering a pre-recorded message onscreen before a crowd attending an anti-government rally on Aug. 10, 2020, at Thammasat University in Pathum Thani, Thailand. Facebook has blocked in Thailand the “Royalist Marketplace” group, which has more than a million members and engages in open discussion about the Thai monarchy, an institution that is staunchly protected from criticism by strict laws. (AP Photo)

AP