In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Myanmar leader Min Aung Hlaing, right, shakes hands with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang during their meeting in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Myanmar state television MRTV said Qin Gang held talks in the capital, Naypyitaw, with Min Aung Hlaing and other top officials and exchanged views on bilateral relations, Myanmar’s political situation and conditions needed for its stability and development. (Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua via AP)

AP - Myo Kyaw Soe