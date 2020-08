បរិស្ថាន៖កញ្ញា Greta Thunberg បរិហារពីភាពអសកម្មនយោបាយក្នុងការប្រឆាំងនឹងការឡើងកម្តៅលើភពផែនដី

German Chancellor Angela Merkel greets to climate activists Luisa Neubauer and Greta Thunberg and other representatives of Fridays for Future before their talks at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany August 20, 2020. Steffen Kugler/Courtesy of Bundesregierung/Handout via REUTERS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

via REUTERS - Bundesregierung