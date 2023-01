Steve Goose from the Human Rights Watch Cluster Monition Coalition, participates in the opening of a conference on cluster bombs in Oslo Thursday Feb. 22, 2007. A 48-nation meeting on cluster bombs opened in Oslo on Thursday with Austria pledging to ban the weapons and organizers saying an international treaty outlawing the munitions could be achieved by 2008. (AP Photo/Stian Lysberg Solum, SCANPIX) ** NORWAY OUT **

ASSOCIATED PRESS - Stian Lysberg Solum