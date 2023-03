UE mais próxima atingir metas climáticas

O acordo foi anunciado esta manha no twitter por Frans Timmermans, vice-presidente da Comissão, responsável pelo Pacto Ecológico Europeu.

We have found an agreement with Germany on the future use of efuels in cars.

We will work now on getting the CO2-standards for cars regulation adopted as soon as possible, and the Commission will follow-up swiftly with the necessary legal steps to implement recital 11.