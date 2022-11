Массовые убийства и насилие: как прошел 1 год «ЧВК Вагнера» в Мали. Главное из доклада

🇲🇱🇷🇺



New Update on #wagner alleged main base in #Bamako



New structures are visible, notably a wall on the western side of the base, as well as two unidentified infrastructures to the north and south.



Traces on the ground testify of an important activity on the base. #Mali https://t.co/ZhuLD9nNzE pic.twitter.com/UIcug67pFY