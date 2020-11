Франция и Великобритания подписали новый договор о контроле за незаконной миграцией через Ла-Манш

Signing a new 🇬🇧🇫🇷 agreement to tackle small boat crossings.



It will:



🔹 Double number of police on beaches in France

🔹 Increase surveillance with cutting-edge tech

🔹 Introduce greater security at ports

