Парижские выставки января: Мунк. Кокошка. Михайлов. Фрида

Rouguy in RTW and Haute Couture FW22 by #DanielRoseberry inside the #Schiaparelli exhibition for @FAZQuarterly



Photography Pascale Arnaud

Style Ann-Kathrin Obermeyer.



"Shocking! The Surreal World of Elsa Schiaparelli" is on view at @madparisfr until January 22nd, 2023. pic.twitter.com/XBzNaCrZIy