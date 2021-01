Страны G7 потребовали освобождения Навального и всех задержанных на протестах

#G7 Foreign Ministers have condemned the arrest and detention of Alexey Navalny



The G7 will always act to defend our shared democratic values and our #G7UK Presidency will use those values to create a more open and prosperous future