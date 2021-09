«Многие прибыли до рассвета в надежде занять хорошие места». 80 лет трагедии в Бабьем Яре

#OTD 28 Sep 1941, the Germans posted signs all over Kiev ordering Jews to assemble the following morning, YomKippur, at an appointed spot.



The next day, the local police marched the Jews to #BabiYar, where 33,771 Jews were shot to death in 2 days.



