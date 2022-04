Шестьдесят третий день войны в Украине. Онлайн

🇷🇺 wrongly believes it’s having big time cutting our #EU partners 🇵🇱🇧🇬 from its #gas as they paid according to the rules - in #Euro, not as President #Putin wishes, in #Ruble. We’ll stand #united as 🇪🇺 against this #blackmail. And we’ll speed up phasing out from 🇷🇺 dependency.