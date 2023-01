Discussed details of the new US package of security assistance for 🇺🇦 and next #Ramstein meeting with Lloyd J. Austin III.

Largest 🇺🇸 aid package gives us new capabilities to liberate our territory in the East and South.

Thank you to @POTUS @SecDef and the 🇺🇸 people.

🇺🇦 will win. pic.twitter.com/lGn59qIX55