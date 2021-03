Mkuu wa MONUSCO akutana na uongozi wa jimbo la Kivu Kaskazini

🇵 🇭 🇴 🇹 🇴 🇴 🇫 🇹 🇭 🇪 🇩 🇦 🇾

During her 1st mission to eastern #DRC, #MONUSCO Head of Mission Bintou Keita spoke with North Kivu Governor Carly Nzanzu Kasivita in Goma about collaboration in the fight against armed groups active in this province.#photooftheday #DRC pic.twitter.com/E85AJCEnuz