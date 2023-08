Viongozi mbalimbali duniani walaani mapinduzi nchini Gabon

Video hii iliyorekodiwa Jumatano Agost 30, 2023 kutoka video ambayo haijathibitishwa inamuonyesha rais aliyeondolewa madarakani nchini Gabon, Ali Bongo Ondimba, akitolewa wito "marafiki zake kote ulimwenguni kusimama ili kupinga mapinduzi hayo", huku akiwa chini ya kizuizi cha nyumbani.Bongo, 64, whose family has ruled Gabon for over 55 years, was placed under house arrest and one of his sons arrested for treason, the coup leaders said. (Photo by UNKNOWN SOURCE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / " - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

