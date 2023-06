Uganda:  Rais Museveni amethibitisha kupona Korona

Fellow Ugandans, especially the Bazukulu.



Sorry about losing our People such as Justice Arach (it is now really arach) Amoko, Jack Muchunguzi (one of the 27 with whom I attacked Kabaamba), Nuwe-agaba who was working in our CBRN Department of State House and others. Condolences… pic.twitter.com/S7vK8ZZlhS