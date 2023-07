Kenya: Upinzani na serikali zatakiwa kutatua changamoto zao kwa amani

The UK joins 🇦🇺🇨🇦🇩🇰🇫🇮🇩🇪🇮🇪🇳🇱🇳🇴🇸🇪🇨🇭🇺🇦 🇺🇸 in expressing concern at the violence seen during last week's demonstrations - and in calling for parties in Kenya to work to find a constructive and peaceful solution.

