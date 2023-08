Kenya na Indonesia kuimarisha ushirikiano

𝐊𝐄𝐍𝐘𝐀-𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐎𝐍𝐄𝐒𝐈𝐀 𝐓𝐈𝐄𝐒 𝐓𝐎 𝐁𝐎𝐎𝐒𝐓 𝐀𝐒𝐄𝐀𝐍 𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐊𝐄𝐓 𝐏𝐄𝐍𝐄𝐓𝐑𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍



Kenya will work on scaling up its ties with Indonesia to increase trade.



President @WilliamsRuto said investment scope will also be broadened to bring about a balance of trade… pic.twitter.com/HLrWs4fSYB