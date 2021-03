Papa Francis katika siku ya mwisho ya ziara yake Iraq

Afisa wa polisi akiwa amesimama kando ya pango lenye picha ya Papa Francis mjini Baghdad Iraq, Ijumaa, March 5, 2021. Pope Francis heads to Iraq on Friday to urge the country's dwindling number of Christians to stay put and help rebuild the country after years of war and persecution, brushing aside the coronavirus pandemic and security concerns. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

AP - Andrew Medichini