習近平與普京打電話：習許諾在主權與安全議題上支持普京

FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk during their meeting in Beijing, China, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. With Russia’s military failings in Ukraine mounting, no country is paying closer attention than China to how a smaller, outgunned force has badly bloodied what was thought to be one of the world’s strongest armies. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)

© AP - Alexei Druzhinin