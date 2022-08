陸稱海峽中線以東軍演將常態化台嚴厲譴責

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, an air force pilot from the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) looks as they conduct a joint combat training exercises around the Taiwan Island on Sunday, 新華社發布的照片顯示,一名解放軍空軍飛行員在台灣周邊參加軍演 2022年8月7日

AP - Wang Xinchao