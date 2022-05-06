以色列恐襲 【視頻】以色列：埃拉德發生致命襲擊，至少3人死亡，4人受傷 發表時間： 06/05/2022 - 19:50 2022年4月20日星期三，巴勒斯坦人看着以色列安全部隊在耶路撒冷舊城外的大馬士革門附近巡邏。 AP - Mahmoud Illean 作者： 艾娃 1 分鐘 猶太人建國紀念日發生襲擊事件，造成3人死亡後，以色列警方周五早些時候，在特拉維夫大區進行追捕行動。據相當於以色列紅十字會的Magen David Adom（MDA）稱，警方呼籲公眾提供有關襲擊者下落的信息，並公布了涉嫌實施襲擊的兩名巴勒斯坦人的照片和姓名，這次襲擊還導致四人受傷，其中三人傷勢嚴重。 廣告 繼續瀏覽後續 有關詳情請看和法廣同屬法國世界媒體集團法國電視24台的視頻報道： 以色列：埃拉德發生致命襲擊，至少3人死亡，4人受傷 Palestinians watch as Israeli security forces patrol near Damascus Gate, just outside Jerusalem's Old City, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Police prevented hundreds of ultra-nationalist Israelis from marching around predominantly Palestinian areas of Jerusalem's Old City. The event planned for Wednesday was similar to one that served as one of the triggers of last year's Israel-Gaza war. Tensions have soared in recent days following clashes at a major Jerusalem holy site sacred to Jews and Muslims. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean) AP - Mahmoud Illean 下載法廣應用程序跟蹤國際時事 Download_on_the_App_Store_Badge_CNTC_RGB_blk_100217 google-play-badge_tw 以色列