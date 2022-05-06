【視頻】以色列：埃拉德發生致命襲擊，至少3人死亡，4人受傷

Palestinians watch as Israeli security forces patrol near Damascus Gate, just outside Jerusalem's Old City, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Police prevented hundreds of ultra-nationalist Israelis from marching around predominantly Palestinian areas of Jerusalem's Old City. The event planned for Wednesday was similar to one that served as one of the triggers of last year's Israel-Gaza war. Tensions have soared in recent days following clashes at a major Jerusalem holy site sacred to Jews and Muslims. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

AP - Mahmoud Illean