烏克蘭總統澤連斯基與烏克蘭前線士兵 2023年3月22日 XML Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy poses for a picture with Ukrainian servicemen at a petrol station, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, as he visits Donetsk region, Ukraine March 22, 2023.

© REUTERS - UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SER