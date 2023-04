美國敦促土耳其和匈牙利在7 月前讓瑞典加入北約

美國防長奧斯汀在斯德哥爾摩附近的慕斯克海軍基地視察in Stockholm, Sweden, Wednesday, April 19, 2023. The U.S. is sending Ukraine about $325 million in additional military aid, including an enormous amount of artillery rounds and ammunition as the launch of the spring offensive against Russian forces approaches, the Pentagon said Wednesday.

AP - Fredrik Sandberg