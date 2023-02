Українські танкісти розпочнуть тренуватися у Польщі за декілька днів

I was glad to host my dear 🇵🇱 friend & colleague @mblaszczak in Kyiv.

Together we had a VTC with #DefMin of countries participating in the tank coalition. Discussed ways & means of training our soldiers, ensuring arms supplies and maintenance of weapons.

United we will win!🇺🇦🤝🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/IGh28SrAdv