Перші зенітні гармати L-70 від Литви вже в Україні

🇱🇹🇺🇦 The first batch of Lithuania's latest military assistance package is already in Ukraine: we have handed over L-70 anti-aircraft guns and ammunition.



Step by step, day by day, we are doing everything we can to bring Ukraine closer to victory.



🇱🇹🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine https://t.co/m1V1bQUhD0