Польський «Байрактар» уже в українському небі, а на зібрані гроші будують центр для солдатів

We are grateful to Slawomir Sierakowski and everyone who took part in raising 22.5 million zloty to buy a Bayraktar TB-2 drone for Ukraine!

Dear Poland, we are blessed to have a neighbour like you!

Dziękujemy!

