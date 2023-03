NEW UPDATE:



As a Belgian teenager myself, this brings me much joy.



➡️Six 🇧🇪 teenagers handed over a bus for a school in the Kyiv region. (@beforukraine)

➡️They collected 50,000 euros, found a used school bus, bought it & sent it to Bohdanivka.



Every bit helps! 🇧🇪🇺🇦#Ukraine pic.twitter.com/VP73LawFw4