Liên hoan Cannes : Phim Broker của đạo diễn Kore Eda làm tan băng quan hệ Nhật-Hàn ?

The 75th Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the film "Broker" (Les bonnes etoiles) in competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France, May 26, 2022. Director Hirokazu Kore-eda and cast members Song Kang-Ho, Lee Joo-Young, Lee Ji-eun (known as IU) and Gang Dong-Won pose.

REUTERS - SARAH MEYSSONNIER