This week on The Sound Kitchen, you’ll hear the answer to the question about the parliamentary polls in South Korea. There’s wonderful news too, about the winner of RFI’s Planète Radio ePOP video competition – an RFI English club president won! There are letters to you from RFI English journalists, great music, and of course, the new quiz question. Just click on the “Audio” arrow above and enjoy!

RFI’s Planète Radio announced the winners of the 2020 ePOP short video competition this week, and Adita Prithika Subrahmanyan, the president of the RFI Agnichiragu Phoenix Club in Tamilnadu, India is the laureate in the Club RFI category for her video “Cultivation between factories”. Adita won a week-long series of masterclasses in Paris with RFI and fellow ePOPers, a 1000€ grant to design and run a local ePOP Camp workshop in her community, and five ePOP video shooting kits.

Prithwiraj Purkayastha, the president of the RFI Listeners Club of Jorhat in Assam, India, won fourth place in the Club RFI category for his video “Solution for greener cities”.

The Grand Prize winner is Hadama Diakité from Bamako, Mali, for his video “The economy of waste” (Adita also placed 11th in this category).

The Young Female Producer award went to Olivia Christine Jeanne from Alakamisy, Madagascar for “The value of trees”.

The Emergency Science prize went to Damarus Tshinyam, from Kipepe, Democratic Republic of Congo, for his video “Helping Fishing”.

Initiated in 2017 by RFI Planète Radio and the French Development Research Institute (IRD), ePOP is an innovative project which aims to mobilize an international network of engaged and responsible youth. Coming from multiple countries, the young people produce short videos showing the reactions and the questions of people in their communities – especially the older generation - whose lives have been negatively affected by climate and environmental changes. The videos are then broadcast on the ePOP site and social media platforms, notably Facebook.

To find solutions for the problems brought forward in the videos, ePOP works with an international community of researchers at the IRD, a top development organization whose decisions are based on their contact with the public.

More than 130 videos were received this year from nearly 25 countries on five continents.

The selection of the winners was made by a jury of audiovisual, media, and environmental professionals.

Congratulations to the winners and kudos to all ePOPers for their commitment and participation in this second edition!

You can watch the Grand Prize video here, and here

and Beginning this Friday, the prize-winning videos will be posted here and here

22 May: “ Helping Fishing” by Damarus Tshinyam, the laureate of the Emergency Science Prize award

“ Damarus Tshinyam, the laureate of the Emergency Science Prize award 29 May: “Cultivation between factories” by Adita Prithika Subrahmanyan, the laureate of the Club RFI award

5 June: “The value of trees” by Olivia Christine Jeanne, the laureate of the Young Female Producer award

Olivia Christine Jeanne, the laureate of the Young Female Producer award The runners up in each category will then be posted on the following Fridays.

Congratulations Adita! Congratulations Prithwiraj! And thanks to all of you who entered the contest.

Be sure and listen to the podcast - you'll hear Adita talking about her prize.

This week’s quiz: On 18 April, I asked you a question about South Korea, and the parliamentary polls they held earlier that week, on 15 April.

RFI English journalist Jan van der Made wrote an article about the elections for our website: “Covid-19 strategy propels South Korea's leader to record poll victory”. In his article, Jan noted that voter turnout was the highest at parliamentary elections for 28 years. You were to write in with that figure, or rather, the percentage of eligible voters in South Korea who voted.

The answer is: 66.2 %. And that with the Covid-19 pandemic raging! Of course, extraordinary precautions were taken getting people to the polling sites – social distancing, masks, hand cleansing, glove-wearing, temperature taking – quarantined people voted after the polls closed; those who were hospitalized voted by mail.

And who won the fruit of this exceptional voter turnout? President Moon Jae-In's Democratic Party. It was a landslide victory, as Jan noted: “The centre-left Democratic Party and its partner Together Citizens Party won 180 out of 300 seats, while the main opposition United Future Party took 103 seats together with its ally the Future Korea Party.

South Korea's parliament has 253 directly elected seats, with 47 selected through proportional representation. The Democrats won a staggering 52 seats more than during the 2016 elections, while the main opposition alliance lost 9 seats.”

As Jan van der Made noted, not only was voter turnout at its highest for parliamentary elections in 28 years, the win by the Democratic Party was the largest victory since democracy was established in South Korea in 1987.

The winners are: Priyanka Paul, the president of the RFI Women’s Club in Murshidabad, India; Kanchan Kr Chatterjee, the president of the RFI Natun Radio Listeners Club, also in Murshidibad; Mohammad Likhon, a member of the Nilshagor RFI Fan Club in Nilphamari, Bangladesh; RFI Listeners Club member Miss Eshba Rani from Sheikhupura, Pakistan, and faithful listener and quiz participant Rasheduzzaman, from Rangpur, Bangladesh.

Congratulations winners!

Here’s the music you heard on this week’s program: “One Mint Julep” written by Rudolph Toombs and performed by Pancho Sanchez and his ensemble; variations on the traditional Korean song “ Kayagum Sanjo” performed by Hwang Byeonggi; “The Flight of the Bumblebee” by Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov, and “Sade Blu”, by Blu Samu.

Do you have a musical request? Send it to thesoundkitchen@rfi.fr

This week’s question ... You'll have to listen to the show to participate. You have until 22 June to enter this week's quiz; the winners will be announced on the 27 June podcast. When you enter, be sure you send your postal address in with your answer, and if you have one, your RFI Listeners Club membership number.

