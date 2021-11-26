This week, Africa Calling podcast brings you stories and voices from the African continent. In Ghana, our correspondent looks at the perils of skin whitening products, from Malawi there is a report on an inventor who is creating a new mode of transport, while from Lagos, Nigeria, we hear how rising waters is changing the fabric of one neighbourhood.

For this week’s podcast, Ghana correspondent Pearl Akanya Ofori speaks to certified skin care specialist Nikki Boa-Amponsem, and Chorkor–Chemuenaa resident Naa Dei.

Malawi correspondent Charles Pensulo goes to Lilongwe to speak to inventor Eston Nkhoma and mechanical engineer Alexander Maononga.

In the Okun Alfa community near Lagos, Nigeria, reporter Sam Olukoya speaks to resident Evelyn Adeleke, Philip Jakpor, of the Friends of the Earth Nigeria, and the head of the Nigerian Bar Association’s sub-committee on climate change, Oladotun Hassan.

Music in this episode comes from the soulful, dynamic sound of Nigerian singer Wayne Snow, selected by music maven Alison Hird.

Africa Calling is produced by Radio France Internationale. Editor and host, Laura-Angela Bagnetto, sound editing by Yann Bourdelas, Cécile Pompeani, and Laurie Poussin.

