This week, Africa Calling podcast brings you stories from the African continent, including a report from Anglophone Cameroon as some students return to classrooms after four years. We speak to a Zimbabwean investigative journalist on the sidelines of the Africa-France summit on how gold could pay for healthcare, and the state of corruption in the health sector. And in Ghana, one female agripreneur provides home-grown fruit and vegetables and provides Ghanaian farmers a living wage.

For this week’s podcast, Cameroon correspondent Batata Boris Karloff speaks with Hanna Entonde Mbua, South West region educational delegate, Eposi Mbua, a student who dropped out of school, and Tilarius Atiah, political analyst at the University of Buea.

We speak to investigative journalist and documentary filmmaker Hopewell Chin'ono on the sidelines of the Africa-France Summit in Montpellier to find out the latest on the state of healthcare in Zimbabwe.

Ghana correspondent Pearl Akanya Ofori speaks to Catherine Krobo Edusei, CEO and founder of Eden Tree, one of the country's biggest fresh fruit and vegetable suppliers; Samuel Annor, a farmer in Asutsuare, and Akosua Konadu Yiadom, a certified nutritionist.

Music in this episode is "The Sahel Song", a one-of-a-kind collaboration of Vieux Farka Touré (Mali), Amadou and Mariam (Mali), Oumy Gueye (Senegal), Tal National (Niger), Songhoy Blues (Mali) and Bassekou Kouyate (Mali). The song, written by the artists, brings attention to the crisis in the Sahel, while highlighting the region’s rich musical heritage, as selected by music maven Alison Hird.

Africa Calling is produced by Radio France Internationale. Editor and host, Laura-Angela Bagnetto, sound editing by Cecile Pompeani.

