This week, Africa Calling podcast brings you stories and voices from the African continent. In Cameroon, our correspondent looks at why banned single-use plastics are still on the market; from northern Ghana we have a report on the hardships of women who process shea butter; while from Malawi, we hear about a river cleanup with an artistic angle.

Advertising

For this week’s podcast, Cameroon correspondent Batata Boris Karloff speaks to trader Julius Nga, butcher paper wholesaler Collins Njoh, orange seller Elizabeth Ngomo, Hamlet Tandy, founder of Packaging by Ekose, a paper bag manufacturer, and South West region environment chief Patience Asanji Dufela.

Malawi correspondent Charles Pensulo goes to Mudi River to speak to Blantyre city council environmental committee chair Gertrude Chirambo, Art Malawi founder Malota Mphande, Blantyre resident Mario Chikunkhuzeni, Forestry and Natural Resources Minister Nancy Tembo, and artist Kondwani Hara.

In northern Ghana, reporter Zubaida Mabuno Ismail speaks to shea butter processors Amina Issahaku, Memunatu Salifu, Iddi Zakaria, Abiba Zakaria, Memunatu Salifu, national coordinator of Shea Network Ghana.

Environmentally friendly music in this episode comes from Benin songstress Angelique Kidjo, selected by music maven Alison Hird.

Find us on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn or your favourite podcast app.

Africa Calling is produced by Radio France Internationale. Editor and host, Laura-Angela Bagnetto, sound editing by Cécile Pompeani and Erwan Rome.

Follow us on Twitter: @Africa__Calling

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe