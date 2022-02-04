This week, Africa Calling podcast brings you audio-rich stories and voices from the African continent, with our African correspondents. In Kenya, our reporter looks into the Nubian community and its quest for identification cards; from Malawi, the rising numbers of suicide has the government looking into possible options; and in Ghana, we have a report on a special dance studio that helps underprivileged kids get their groove on.

For this week’s podcast, Kenya correspondent Victor Moturi speaks to Nubians Hashib Obwaka, a footballer, music student Abdul Said Shaban,Hussein Obagah and Zena Ali. He also met with Ismail Ali Babala, Nubian elder and government appointee, local historian Jamaldin Yahya, Nubian Rights Forum executive eirector Shaffy Ali Hussein, and paralegal and activist Hawa Ali.

Malawi correspondent Benson Kunchezera speaks to farmer Christopher Banda about dealing with mental health, as well as Thompson Gutani, mental health advocate from iMind in Blantyre.

Ghana correspondent Pearl Akanya Ofori speaks to Dance With a Purpose Academy founder and dancer Lloyd Konadu, aka Dancegod Lloyd, and dancer Solomon Obeng.

Uplifting Nubian music in this episode comes from Alsarah & The Nubatones, selected by music maven Alison Hird.

Africa Calling is produced by Radio France Internationale. Editor and host, Laura-Angela Bagnetto, sound editing by Cécile Pompeani and Erwan Rome.

