This week, Africa Calling podcast brings you audio-rich stories and voices from the African continent, with our African correspondents. In Nigeria, our reporter looks into how Boko Haram and ISWAP forces children into becoming child soldiers; and from Kenya, one hair stylist brings joy to her clients who are suffering from breast cancer.

For this week’s podcast, Nigeria correspondent Sam Olukoya speaks to former Boko Haram abductee Halima Audu, David Daciya, whose son was abducted by Boko Haram and murdered by child soldiers, and security expert Felix Olorunda of SSV Protection Services.

Kenya correspondent Anne Macharia speaks to beautician Diana Aketch, her client Coletta Mwende, and oncologist Dr Wanda Dulcie at Kenyatta Hospital.

Beautiful Malian music in this episode comes from the late, great Khaira Arby, selected by music maven Alison Hird.

Africa Calling is produced by Radio France Internationale. Editor and host, Laura-Angela Bagnetto, sound editing by Nicolas Doreau and Erwan Rome.

