Immersion in French language: Les Voisins du 12 bis

Zirek confides in her neighbours: she misses her family. For Billie, it's time to sign up for art school and meet new people!

In a block of flats in Paris a small group of neighbours enjoy friendly relations. Billie, a young foreign student is welcomed by Rosa, the doyenne of the group. She gets to grips with life in Paris with Zirek, a private car hire driver, Amir, a young florist from Afghanistan, Diane, Pierre and their three children. Les voisins du 12 bis, a bilingual radio story in 13 episodes for immersive listening to learn French in everyday situations.

Scenario : Alexandra Lazarescou

Dialogues : Anne Claude Romarie et Mariannick Bellot

Original sound tracks : Ommm

A Radio France Internationale programme coproduced with France Éducation international, with the support of the French culture ministry.

Every week, you will find bilingual podcasts, exercises and educational sheets on RFI Savoirs and a comic on Instagram to learn French with Billie.

