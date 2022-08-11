Podcast: Revisiting green hydrogen, gay conversion therapy
Issued on:
Audio 20:25
Another summer special, where we look back on what has been called the world's first green hydrogen production plant. And a first-hand account of gay conversion therapy, which has since become a crime in France.
Advertising
Spotlight on France is a podcast from Radio France International. Find us on rfienglish.com, iTunes (link here), Spotify (link here), Google podcasts (link here), or your favourite podcast app (pod.link/1573769878).
Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morningSubscribe