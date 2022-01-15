This week on The Sound Kitchen, a special treat: RFI English listeners’ musical requests. Just click on the “Audio” arrow above and enjoy!

Hello everyone! Welcome to The Sound Kitchen weekly podcast, published every Saturday. This week, you’ll hear musical requests from your fellow listeners Jayanta Chakrabarty from New Delhi, India, Sultan Mahmud from Naogaon, Bangladesh, and Fred Waterer from St Catherine, Ontario, in Canada.

Be sure you send in your music requests! Write to me at thesoundkitchen@rfi.fr

Here’s the music you heard on this week’s program: "Je suis Greque" by Joe Dassin, Richelle Dassin, and Pierre Delanoë, sung by Melina Mercouri; "They Don’t Care About Us" by Michael Jackson, and "Le temps passe" by Stomy Bugsy and Doc Gyneco, performed by Johnny Hallyday, Stomy Bugsy, Doc Gyneco, and Passi.

