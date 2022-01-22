This week on The Sound Kitchen, a special treat: RFI English listeners’ musical requests. Just click on the “Audio” arrow above and enjoy!

Hello everyone! Welcome to The Sound Kitchen weekly podcast, published every Saturday. This week, you’ll hear musical requests from your fellow listeners Jayanta Chakrabarty from India, Ralf Urbanczyk from Germany, and Muhammad Nasyr from Nigeria.

Be sure you send in your music requests! Write to me at thesoundkitchen@rfi.fr

Here’s the music you heard on this week’s program: "Aaj bikeler dak-e to-mar chitthi pelam" by Shri Jatileshwr Mukhopadhay and Shri Prabir Majumder, sung by Monidipa; “Un Jour en France” by Bernard Cantat and Noir Désir, and “Nos vies parallèles” by Frédéric Chateau and Thierry Surgeon, sung by Anggun and Florent Pagny.

