This week on The Sound Kitchen, a special treat: RFI English listeners’ musical requests. Just click on the “Audio” arrow above and enjoy!

Hello everyone! Welcome to The Sound Kitchen weekly podcast, published every Saturday. This week, you’ll hear musical requests from your fellow listeners Samuel Francis from Jamaica, Tanima Tanne from Narayanganj, Bangladesh, and Sultan Sarkar, the president of the Shetu RFI Fan Club in Naogaon, Bangladesh.

Be sure you send in your music requests! Write to me at thesoundkitchen@rfi.fr

Here’s the music you heard on this week’s program: “Wind Beneath my Wings” by Larry Henley and Jeff Silbar, sung by Bette Midler, “The Cuckoo” by Louis Claude Daquin, performed by György Cziffra, and “Ainsi soit-il” by Chrystelle Nammour, sung by Chrystelle Nammour with guitarist Raphh Aël.

