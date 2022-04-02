This week on The Sound Kitchen you’ll hear the answer to the question about International Women’s Day, plus a look at an extraordinary woman from India, Dr. Hemalatha Nomula. There’s The Sound Kitchen mailbag, “Ollia’s Happy Moment”, “Music from Erwan”, and of course, the new quiz question. Just click on the “Audio” arrow above and enjoy!

Advertising

Hello everyone! Welcome to The Sound Kitchen weekly podcast, published every Saturday – here on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts. You’ll hear the winner’s names announced and the week’s quiz question, along with all the other ingredients you’ve grown accustomed to: your letters and essays, “On This Day”, quirky facts and news, interviews, and great music … so be sure and listen every week.

RFI Planète Radio is sponsoring a video contest, and we want you to enter!

Planète Radio is an RFI department that reaches out to remote populations around the world. For the fourth consecutive year, Planète Radio is holding a video competition on environmental issues. The theme of this year’s competition is “Show how they feel”: You are to create a 3-minute video about climate change, the environment, pollution - told by the people it affects. Here’s what Planète Radio says about the competition:

“Environmental deterioration, climate change, pollution, everybody's talking about it. But amid articles, figures, and expert reports, what do we really know about the feelings of the people already impacted? The video clips produced by the ePOP community in more than 50 countries allow us to hear from those who never ask for anything yet have seen it all - those who are already living with these changes that deteriorate their quality of life.”

Your project can be intergenerational: Get together with your grandfather, your aunt, someone older in your community and ask them how they feel about what is happening to their surroundings or to the place where they grew up.

Your project can also be about how you, or people your age, feel about climate change, given that your future will be affected by this phenomenon.

Gather the words of those around you who are confronting the environmental crisis in their daily lives, investing, researching, and questioning the urgency of deploying solutions to face it.

Prizes for this year’s competition include equipment grants from 1,000 to 4,500 euros, as well as ePOP promotion kits and other goodies.

For competition guidelines and more information about the four different categories you can enter, click here.

You can also write to us at english.service@rfi.fr if you need more help.

We’re very proud that the winner in the ePOP 2020 RFI Club category went to an English language club – Adita Prithika’s RFI Agnichiragu Phoenix Club in Tamil Nadu, India. Here’s Adita’s award-winning video.

Please note that you do not have to be a member of an RFI English Club to enter. Everyone is welcome!

The deadline for entries is 1 May, so get to work!

Erwan and I are busy cooking up special shows with your musical requests, so get them in! Send your musical requests to thesoundkitchen@rfi.fr Tell us why you like the piece of music, too – it makes it more interesting for us all!

Be sure you check out our wonderful podcasts!

In addition to the breaking news articles on our site, with in-depth analysis of current affairs in France and across the globe, we have several podcasts which will leave you hungry for more.

There’s Paris Perspective, Africa Calling, Spotlight on France, and of course, The Sound Kitchen. We have a bilingual series - an old-time radio show, with actors (!) to help you learn French, called Les voisins du 12 bis. And there is the excellent International Report, too.

As you see, sound is still quite present from the RFI English service. Keep checking our website for updates on the latest from our excellent staff of journalists. You never know what we’ll surprise you with!

To listen to our podcasts from your PC, go to our website and click on the three horizontal bars on the top right, choose “Listen to RFI / Podcasts”, and you’ve got ‘em ! You can either listen directly or subscribe and receive them directly on your mobile phone.

To listen to our podcasts from your mobile phone, slide through the tabs just under the lead article (the first tab is “Headline News”) until you see “Podcasts”, and choose your show.

Teachers, take note! I save postcards and stamps from all over the world to send to you for your students. If you would like stamps and postcards for your students, just write and let me know. The address is english.service@rfi.fr If you would like to donate stamps and postcards, feel free! Our address is listed below.

Another idea for your students: my beloved music teacher from St Edward’s University in Austin, Texas, Br Gerald Muller, has been writing books for young adults in his retirement – and they are free! There is a volume of biographies of painters and musicians called Gentle Giants, and an excellent biography of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., too. They are also a good way to help you improve your English - that’s how I worked on my French, reading books which were meant for young readers – and I guarantee you, it’s a good method for improving your language skills. To get Br. Gerald’s free books, click here.

Independent RFI English Clubs: Be sure to always include Audrey Iattoni (audrey.iattoni@rfi.fr) from our Listener Relations department in all your RFI Club correspondence. Remember to copy me (thesoundkitchen@rfi.fr) when you write to her so that I know what is going on, too. N.B.: You do not need to send her your quiz answers! Email overload!

And don’t forget, there is a Facebook page just for you, the independent RFI English Clubs. Only members of RFI English Clubs can belong to this group page, so when you apply to join, be sure you include the name of your RFI Club and your membership number. Everyone can look at it, but only members of the group can post on it. If you haven’t yet asked to join the group, and you are a member of an independent, officially recognized RFI English club, go to the Facebook link above , and fill out the questionnaire !!!!! (if you do not answer the questions, I click “decline”).

There’s a Facebook page for members of the general RFI Listeners Club, too. Just click on the link above and fill out the questionnaire, and you can connect with your fellow Club members around the world. Be sure you include your RFI Listeners Club membership number (most of them begin with an A, followed by a number) in the questionnaire, or I will have to click “Decline”, which I don’t like to do!

This week’s quiz: On 5 March, we had an early tribute to International Women’s Day, which is celebrated every year on 8 March – and to that end, the quiz was about the holiday.

As I noted then, International Women’s Day has a long history, with different countries proposing a Women’s Day in the early 20th century.

I asked you to do a little research and find out when the earliest version of Women’s Day occurred, who organized it, and in which country.

The answer is: According to the United Nations’ article “Background: International Women’s Day”, the earliest version of Women's Day was organized by the Socialist Party of New York, in New York City, on 28 February 1909. Then, at the 1910 International Socialist Women’s Conference, the German delegates proposed an annual Women's Day which was adopted by various countries over the years. International Women’s Day became a global holiday when it was added to the calendar of official United Nations Days in 1977.

The winners are: RFI Listeners Club members Rachid Dahmani from M’sila, Algeria; Tasneem Saleh from Nilphamari, Bangladesh; Arne Timm from Harjumaa, Estonia; Radhakrishna Pillai N. from Kerala State in India, and RFI English listener Lata Khondaker from Bogura, Bangladesh.

Congratulations winners!

Here’s the music you heard on this week’s program: “Dance with Waves” by Anouar Brahem, performed by Brahem and his quartet; “The Flight of the Bumblebee” by Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov; “Africa Unity a Must” by Femi Kuti, performed by Kuti and Positive Force, and “Turbulences” by Michel Portal, performed by Portal and his ensemble.

Do you have a musical request? Send it to thesoundkitchen@rfi.fr

This week’s question ... You have to listen to the show to participate. After you’ve listened to the show, refer to Michael Fitzpatrick's article to help you with the answer.

You have until 9 May to enter this week's quiz; the winners will be announced on the 14 May podcast. When you enter, be sure you send your postal address with your answer, and if you have one, your RFI Listeners Club membership number.

Send your answers to:

english.service@rfi.fr

or

Susan Owensby

RFI – The Sound Kitchen

80, rue Camille Desmoulins

92130 Issy-les-Moulineaux

France

or

By text … You can also send your quiz answers to The Sound Kitchen mobile phone. Dial your country’s international access code, or “ + ”, then 33 6 31 12 96 82. Don’t forget to include your mailing address in your text – and if you have one, your RFI Listeners Club membership number.

To find out how you can win a special Sound Kitchen prize, click here.

To find out how you can become a member of the RFI Listeners Club, or to form your own official RFI Club, click here.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe