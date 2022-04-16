Back by popular demand! This week on The Sound Kitchen, you’ll hear a replay of a special treat: RFI English journalist Paul Myers and former RFI English journalist Angela Diffley share their musical favourites with you. Just click on the “Audio” arrow above and enjoy!

Hello everyone! Welcome to The Sound Kitchen weekly podcast, published every Saturday – here on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts. You’ll hear the winner’s names announced and the week’s quiz question, along with all the other ingredients you’ve grown accustomed to: your letters and essays, “On This Day”, quirky facts and news, interviews, and great music … so be sure and listen every week.

Send me your music requests! I’ll make programs of your favorite music when I can’t be in the kitchen to cook up something new for you … write to me at thesoundkitchen@rfi.fr

This week’s quiz: The Sound Kitchen is taking a short break. The quiz will be back on 30 April.

Here’s the music you heard on this week’s program: “Let’s Call This” by Thelonious Monk, performed by the Thelonious Monk Quartet with Joe Gordon and Harold Land – performed Live at the Blackhawk in 1960; “Both Sides Now” written and performed by Joni Mitchell, and “Both Sides Now” in an arrangement by Vince Mendoza of Claude Debussy’s “Clouds”, sung by Joni Mitchell.

Don't forget - it's ePOP time!

Planète Radio is an RFI department that reaches out to remote populations around the world. For the fourth consecutive year, Planète Radio is holding a video competition on environmental issues. The theme of this year’s competition is “Show how they feel”: You are to create a 3-minute video about climate change, the environment, pollution - told by the people it affects. Here’s what Planète Radio says about the competition:

“Environmental deterioration, climate change, pollution, everybody's talking about it. But amid articles, figures, and expert reports, what do we really know about the feelings of the people already impacted? The video clips produced by the ePOP community in more than 50 countries allow us to hear from those who never ask for anything yet have seen it all - those who are already living with these changes that deteriorate their quality of life.”

Your project can be intergenerational: Get together with your grandfather, your aunt, someone older in your community and ask them how they feel about what is happening to their surroundings or to the place where they grew up.

Your project can also be about how you, or people your age, feel about climate change, given that your future will be affected by this phenomenon.

Gather the words of those around you who are confronting the environmental crisis in their daily lives, investing, researching, and questioning the urgency of deploying solutions to face it.

Prizes for this year’s competition include equipment grants from 1,000 to 4,500 euros, as well as ePOP promotion kits and other goodies.

For competition guidelines and more information about the four different categories you can enter, click here.

You can also write to us at english.service@rfi.fr if you need more help.

We’re very proud that the winner in the ePOP 2020 RFI Club category went to an English language club – Adita Prithika’s RFI Agnichiragu Phoenix Club in Tamil Nadu, India. Here’s Adita’s award-winning video.

Please note that you do not have to be a member of an RFI English Club to enter. Everyone is welcome!

The deadline for entries is 1 May, so get to work!

