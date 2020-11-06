Africa Calling podcast takes a look at the top stories for the week from the African continent, including reports from the field and analysis with regional experts. We’re talking about Ethiopian President Abiy Ahmed sending troops to the Tigray region, the contentious Cote d’Ivoire and Tanzania elections, and the French air strike on jihadists in the center of Mali. Our correspondent in Malawi speaks to women protesting against rape and sexual harassment.

Reports of heavy fighting in the northern Tigray region of Ethiopia kicked off in the last few days. On Friday, Prime Minister Abiy said the federal military operations have "clear, limited and achievable objectives" as the country mobilizes for war. Africa Calling speaks with analyst Endalkachew Chala, @endalk2006 assistant professor at Hamline University in Minnesota.

In Cote d’Ivoire, the situation is very tense as at least 13 people have been killed since elections on October 31st. After Incumbent President Alassane Ouattara was announced the winner on Tuesday for a controversial third term with 94 percent of the vote, the opposition has mobilized, creating a parallel government. RFI’s Francophone Africa service reporter Alexandra Brangeon @AlexRFI has more from Abidjan, the economic capital.

From Bamako, Mali, French Defense Minister Florence Parly announced the killing of 50 jihadists by French soldiers, while Paris is hinting at scaling down the number of deployed soldiers in the Sahel. Correspondent Mohamed Salaha @mohasalaha has more from Bamako.

In Tanzania, several opposition leaders were released on bail after being arrested for calling protests after President John Magufuli last week won a second term in office with 84 percent of the vote. RFI Kiswahili reporter Victor Abuso @abusovictor has the details from Nairobi.

Malawian women are tired of stories of rape and sexual harassment and protested this week against lax laws and impunity.Correspondent Charles Pensulo @charles_pensulo has more from the streets of Blantyre.

World Music Matters' Alison Hird @alisonsarahird makes the music pick this week.

Bolstering her sisters in Malawi and across the continent, Malian singer Oumou Songaré @OumouSangare sings “Djoukourou”, which means support, or protector in Bambara, part of her “Mogoya (acoustic)” album.

She says in the song, “when you’ve got support and protection in life, you’re afraid of nothing.”

