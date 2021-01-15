Africa Calling podcast looks at some of the week's top stories from the African continent, including reports from the field. We’re talking about the rebel fighting just outside Bangui, the capital of the Central African Republic. We look into Covid-19 deaths in Malawi's cabinet with our correspondent, and hear from the Hausa service in Lagos on why coronavirus preventative measures are not being heeded up north. We take a look back on Congolese Prime Minister Patrice Lumumba's legacy, 60 years after his assassination, and an impending disaster if two lakes in Kenya's Rift Valley mix.

This week’s podcast features RFI Hausa service journalist Garba Aliyu Zaria, Lilongwe correspondent Winston Mwale, sounds produced by RFI service Afrique journalist Alexandra Brangeon, the words of Democratic Republic of Congo historian Elikia Mboloko, Kenyan geologist Simon Onywere, and Kenya correspondent Anne Macharia.

Music in this episode is from Congolese singer Cécile Banza, featuring Franco-Congolese rapper Youssoupha, with the song Depart, as selected by music maven Alison Hird. Banza was the winner of RFI Musique's 2019 Discovery Prize.

