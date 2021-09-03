This week, Africa Calling podcast brings you feature reports from our correspondents on the African continent. From atop Mt. Mulanje, Malawi, a group led by a jazz musician is calling on Malawians to protect the mountain's flora and fauna. Kenya's pastoralists are being encouraged to sign up for national healthcare by exchanging a goat for medical care. In Cameroon, we take a look at the water crisis in Buea, the anglophone South-West region.

This week’s podcast went to the top of Mount Mulanje in Malawi, as correspondent Charles Pensulo speaks to people trekking to the top to call attention to deforestation, including Afro Jazz musician Lawi, and Kondwani Chamwala, communications officer for Mulanje Conservation Trust (MMCT).

He also speaks to hike participants Michael Usi, minister of Tourism, Wildlife and Culture, as well as Wasili Chibalaka and Zipporah Kaunda.

Roving Kenya correspondent Victor Moturi speaks to pastoralists in Kajiado county, including Simon Saidemo,Thomas Kapei, and Namunyaka Noladi. He also chats with village elder in Ngong sub-county Alamin Kayeiya Tianda, as well as Samson Saigilu, the county director of health services.

Batata Boris Karloff, correspondent in Cameroon's South-West region, gets the details on how the water crisis in Buea is affecting university student Josiene Konyuy, Frankline, a water seller, and hairdresser Emerencia Fosuh. He also speaks to MP Malomba Esembe, representing Buea urban constituency in Cameroon's parliament.

Music in this episode is lovely Kenyan songstress Nadia Mukami, singing 'Kolo' and featuring rapper Otile Brown.

Africa Calling is produced by Radio France Internationale. Editor and host, Laura-Angela Bagnetto, sound editing by Erwan Rome and Nicolas Doreau.

